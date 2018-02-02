Fidel Castro's eldest son commits suicide

The son of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, committed suicide on Thursday at the age of 68, after being treated for months for depression, Cuban state media reported.

"Diaz-Balart, who had been attended by a group of doctors for several months due to a state of profound depression, committed suicide this morning," the Cubadebate website said.

"His delicate health situation required hospitalization and then continued with outpatient follow-ups as he reintegrated himself back into society," a reporter said on Cuban television.

The eldest son of Cuba's former leader was known for his resemblance to his father and thus got the nickname Fidelito or Little Fidel.

Fidelito served as scientific adviser to the Council of State and was vice president of the Cuban Academy of Sciences.

Fidel Castro passed away in November 2016 at the age of 90. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent condolences to the late leader, saying that his death was "a great loss to the Cuban and Latin American people. The Cuban and Latin American people lost an excellent son, and the Chinese people lost a close comrade and sincere friend."

Raul Castro – who took over as president of Cuba from his brother in 2008 – was said to have a good relationship with his nephew, who lived in the same Havana apartment building as his uncle for years.(Updated)