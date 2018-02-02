LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Fidel Castro's eldest son commits suicide

1
2018-02-02 10:42CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The son of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, committed suicide on Thursday at the age of 68, after being treated for months for depression, Cuban state media reported.

"Diaz-Balart, who had been attended by a group of doctors for several months due to a state of profound depression, committed suicide this morning," the Cubadebate website said.

"His delicate health situation required hospitalization and then continued with outpatient follow-ups as he reintegrated himself back into society," a reporter said on Cuban television.

The eldest son of Cuba's former leader was known for his resemblance to his father and thus got the nickname Fidelito or Little Fidel.

Fidelito served as scientific adviser to the Council of State and was vice president of the Cuban Academy of Sciences.

Fidel Castro passed away in November 2016 at the age of 90. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent condolences to the late leader, saying that his death was "a great loss to the Cuban and Latin American people. The Cuban and Latin American people lost an excellent son, and the Chinese people lost a close comrade and sincere friend."

Raul Castro – who took over as president of Cuba from his brother in 2008 – was said to have a good relationship with his nephew, who lived in the same Havana apartment building as his uncle for years.(Updated)

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.