Premier Li consults public opinion on draft government work report

2018-02-02

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday chaired a seminar to consult representatives from the education, science and technology, culture, health, and sports sectors, and members of the public, on the draft government work report.

Vice Premiers Zhang Gaoli and Wang Yang also attended.

Nine representatives introduced achievements in their work and gave suggestions on how to improve the report.

Li exchanged views and expressed Chinese Lunar New Year greetings to attendees, calling for more advice and suggestions to improve the government work.

Dou Xiankang, president of Wuhan University, expressed the hope that the government would support talent playing their due role and the building of high-standard universities in the country's central and western regions.

In response, Li said governments at all levels should promote the balanced development of education, create a fair environment and support the development of both public and private education.

Fan Jinshi, honorary president of Dunhuang Academy, said that more efforts should be made to protect and utilize cultural heritage.

Lang Ping, the Chinese women's volleyball national head coach, suggested the government provide more public fitness facilities.

The premier said the government would continue to promote the development of the health and sports industries to improve people's quality of life.

Li said the government should improve its work by interacting with the public.

　　

