Xi meets May, calling for better China-Britain ties in new era

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with visiting British Prime Minister Theresa May Thursday, calling on both countries to forge an enhanced version of the "Golden Era" bilateral ties.

During their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Xi said peace, development and win-win cooperation have become the mainstream of the times.

The two countries need to conform to the trend of the times, respond to the needs of their respective development stage and bilateral cooperation, and add new meaning into the bilateral ties so as to forge an enhanced version of the "Golden Era," Xi told May.

China and Britain agreed to embrace a "Golden Era" for bilateral relations during Xi's visit to Britain in October 2015.

Xi said that China is willing to work with Britain to promote the healthy and steady development of bilateral ties in a new era.

He made four proposals for the future development of bilateral ties.

Firstly, the two countries should consider and design the future development of bilateral ties from a strategic height and in a comprehensive way.

Secondly, both sides should work together to promote bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

Thirdly, China and Britain should enhance exchange and cooperation within multilateral institutions such as the United Nations, G20 and the World Trade Organization to address global challenges.

Fourthly, the two countries should reinforce people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

This is May's first official visit to China since she took office in 2016.

She kicked off her three-day visit to China in the central city of Wuhan on Wednesday morning and held a China-Britain annual meeting between heads of government with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing Wednesday afternoon.

The two countries signed a dozen of deals in areas including trade, finance, health care and smart cities on Wednesday.