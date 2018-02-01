LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China mulls regulation on Antarctic activities

1
2018-02-01 16:35Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's State Oceanic Administration published a draft document to regulate Chinese people's activities in Antarctica to protect the region's environment.

According to the draft on the administration's website, bringing radioactive waste, toxic or harmful substances or other potential contaminants to Antarctica or disposing of such material in the region is forbidden.

Bringing non-native animals, plants or microorganisms to Antarctica is also prohibited.

Collect or taking meteorites, rocks, soil or fossils from Antarctica is prohibited, as is hunting or obtaining species samples in the region, the draft said.

The document also bans artificial construction in the region.

The document said these activities are allowed only for scientific research or educational purposes and approval must be obtained from the State Council's oceanic authority in advance.

The draft asked organizers and participants in Antarctic activities to take necessary measures to protect the environment and ecosystem in Antarctica and minimize the impact of their activities.

They should also pay for the costs of supplies, search and rescue, medical care and evacuation that may incur.

Aircraft activities, including unmanned aerial vehicles, in Antarctica should also abide by the stipulations of Chinese law and regulations as well as international conventions China has signed or acceded to, it said.

Those who violate the regulation will be blacklisted and restricted from reentering the region for three years.

The public is invited to give opinions on the draft via fax or email before Feb. 7.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.