LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China says wrong map infringes upon its territorial integrity

1
2018-02-01 16:33chinaplus.cri.cn Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China says it welcomes investment by foreign companies as long as they respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the comment Wednesday at a regular press conference in response to the recent case where maps showing incorrect borders were displayed at Japanese lifestyle store Muji.

Earlier reports said Chinese authorities had completed an investigation and found that maps containing serious errors were printed in a brochure distributed at Muji stores in Chongqing from August to October last year. The maps included incorrect drawings of China's borders, and failed to include China's Diaoyu, Chiwei, and South China Sea islands.

The Japanese government argued earlier on Wednesday that China should not intervene in the business practices of Japanese companies, and that they cannot accept the results of China's investigation.

Muji's Chinese headquarters in Shanghai has since corrected the mistakes after being provided with the results of the investigation last October.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.