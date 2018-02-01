China says wrong map infringes upon its territorial integrity

China says it welcomes investment by foreign companies as long as they respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the comment Wednesday at a regular press conference in response to the recent case where maps showing incorrect borders were displayed at Japanese lifestyle store Muji.

Earlier reports said Chinese authorities had completed an investigation and found that maps containing serious errors were printed in a brochure distributed at Muji stores in Chongqing from August to October last year. The maps included incorrect drawings of China's borders, and failed to include China's Diaoyu, Chiwei, and South China Sea islands.

The Japanese government argued earlier on Wednesday that China should not intervene in the business practices of Japanese companies, and that they cannot accept the results of China's investigation.

Muji's Chinese headquarters in Shanghai has since corrected the mistakes after being provided with the results of the investigation last October.