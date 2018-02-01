LINE

Head of child abduction ring sentenced to death

The head of a criminal gang that abducted and sold children has been sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve in Maoming, Guangdong province. 

The assets of the gang leader, surnamed Zhang, were confiscated after he was found guilty, according to a verdict passed by Maoming Intermediate People's Court at the end of last month. 

In addition, 25 members of Zhang's gang were sentenced to between a year and three months and life in prison. 

Zhang and his gang were convicted of profiting from the abduction of children. 

Children usually changed hands for between 73,000 and 98,000 yuan ($11,590-15,560), the verdict said. 

Zhang and his gang members were detained at the end of 2016.

　　

