LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Fire breaks out in apartment building in central China; casualties unknown

1
2018-02-01 15:33Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

A fire broke out Thursday afternoon in an office building in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, local authorities said.

Information about casualties is not available yet.

The fire broke out around 1:35 p.m. in an office building called Yuansheng International, owned by the property developer Greenland, in Zhengzhou New Area, said an official with the city publicity department.

According to the official, the fire was initially spotted on the thermal insulation layer of the building.

Xinhua reporters saw flames ripping through the building facade, with burning window frames falling down.

Firefighters are working to put out the fire. (updated)

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.