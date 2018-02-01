Fire breaks out in apartment building in central China; casualties unknown

A fire broke out Thursday afternoon in an office building in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, local authorities said.

Information about casualties is not available yet.

The fire broke out around 1:35 p.m. in an office building called Yuansheng International, owned by the property developer Greenland, in Zhengzhou New Area, said an official with the city publicity department.

According to the official, the fire was initially spotted on the thermal insulation layer of the building.

Xinhua reporters saw flames ripping through the building facade, with burning window frames falling down.

Firefighters are working to put out the fire. (updated)