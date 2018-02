A petrol bomb was thrown at the lakeside Yangon compound of Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Thursday, AFP reported.

The leader was not at the residence at the time of the incident. She was in Naypyidaw and is due to address parliament to mark the second anniversary of her NLD government coming to power, according to the report.

The lakeside Yangon compound is a symbolic place where Suu Kyi was held under house arrest for many years. (Updated)