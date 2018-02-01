Nanny's arson trial held at Hangzhou court

The suspended trial of a nanny accused of setting fire to an apartment and causing the death of a woman and her three children was held at the Hangzhou Intermediate People's Court on Thursday, according to the court's official website.

The nanny, Mo Huanjing, is accused of starting a fire in a downtown apartment in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on June 22 that killed her employer, Zhu Xiaozhen, and three children, ages 6, 8 and 11.

The website legaldaily.com.cn reported six recordings of fire alarms from Zhu, Mo and a guard in Zhu's community were unveiled to the public.

The trial was suspended Dec 22 when the defendant's lawyer walked out after failing to convince the court the hearing should be moved to another jurisdiction.