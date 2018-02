A gas poisoning killed nine people at an iron and steel plant in Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province Wednesday, local authorities said Thursday.

The accident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when workers were conducting an overhaul of the generator boiler at Shougang Shuicheng Iron and Steel Co. Ltd. Nine people were killed, and another two had no life-threatening injuries after medical treatment.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.