Education remains a top Sino-UK pursuit

Promoting exchanges with China in education and environmental conservation has been among the major highlights of British Prime Minister Theresa May's stay in Wuhan, Hubei province, the first stop of her first official visit to China.

As part of her packed schedule, May traveled to Wuhan University to attend an exhibition on education and cultural exchanges between Hubei province and Britain shortly after she left her plane on Wednesday morning.

Education is high on the bilateral agenda at a time China has become a major market for the British education sector. As May said, more than 150,000 Chinese students are studying in the UK.

Jiang Shuying, a leading Chinese actress who once studied in Britain, greeted May on behalf of Chinese youths at the event and briefed the prime minister on the outcomes of educational exchanges.

May said the key to building a global strategic relationship between China and the UK is the people-to-people links. She said she expects more cooperation in education with China.

She toured booths on the history of Wuhan University and its debate team, and students with Wuhan No 49 High School greeted May in English at their booth.

Britain's Ambassador to China Barbara Woodward wrote on her Sina Weibo account that she taught in Wuhan 30 years ago and she is honored to accompany May to the city again to witness closer education cooperation between the two countries.

The prime minister also visited the Yangtze River, where local experts briefed her on the city's efforts to reduce pollution as well as protect the native finless porpoise.

May said that when she meets with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, she will discuss mutual interests and the challenges both countries share, including how to develop a cleaner environment.

During her visit to Wuhan, May also toured the famous Yellow Crane Tower to enjoy the scenery of Wuhan and watched a Peking Opera performance.