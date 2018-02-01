LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sports

Superstar showcase

1
2018-02-01 13:21China Daily Editor: Zhang Shiyu ECNS App Download
Yao Ming chats with Liu Guoliang, who stands next to Lang Ping at Monday's rehearsal for the Chinese New Year Sports Gala. (Photo/China Daily)

Yao Ming chats with Liu Guoliang, who stands next to Lang Ping at Monday's rehearsal for the Chinese New Year Sports Gala. (Photo/China Daily)

The inaugural Chinese New Year Sports Gala will debut during the upcoming Spring Festival.

Featuring eight-time NBA All-Star and Chinese Basketball Association boss Yao Ming, table tennis legend Liu Guoliang and over 100 other sporting celebrities, the gala will be the equivalent to Chunwan, the China Central Television (CCTV) New Year's Gala, which is one of the world's most watched annual telecasts.

Towering over the other stars at Monday's rehearsal was Yao, who is marshaling the ongoing Chinese basketball reform.

Liu, who has retired as head coach of the Chinese table tennis team to commit himself to the promotion of Chinese sports culture around the world, was seen trading jokes with Yao and Ding Ning, the Grand Slam winner of Olympic, world championship and World Cup table tennis singles titles.

Other big names slated to appear at the gala include Olympic gold medal volleyball coach Lang Ping, former national shooting team head coach Wang Yifu and Olympic and world champion table tennis paddler Ma Long.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.