LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Britain eyes closer cooperation with China in education, culture

1
2018-02-01 10:24Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
British Prime Minister Theresa May watches Peking Opera performance in front of the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

British Prime Minister Theresa May watches Peking Opera performance in front of the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Visiting British Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday that Britain is eyeing closer cooperation with China in education and culture.

The prime minister made the remarks in Wuhan City, capital of central China's Hubei Province. She arrived in this central Chinese city early Wednesday to start her three-day visit to China. Wuhan is her first stop.

Jiang Chaoliang, secretary of the Hubei Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, welcomed May and the British delegation at the elite Wuhan University.

Cooperation in education between Hubei and British organizations has become prominent in China-UK cultural exchanges, said Jiang in a welcome speech. He hoped that Prime Minister May's visit to Wuhan University will open a new chapter in cultural cooperation between Hubei and Britain.

For her part, the prime minister said Britain and China had long cooperated in education and achieved results.

She hoped youth from the two countries will communicate more and cooperate further to build a better future.

Currently, 17 universities of high learning in Hubei have established 27 cooperation programs with 12 British universities.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.