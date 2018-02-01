LINE

U.S. missile defense test in Hawaii reportedly fails

A test of U.S. ballistic missile defense reportedly failed to intercept an incoming target in Hawaii on Wednesday.

"The Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Navy sailors manning the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Test Complex (AAMDTC) conducted a live-fire missile flight test using a Standard-Missile (SM)-3 Block IIA missile launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, Hawaii, Wednesday morning," the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) spokesman Mark Wright said in a statement.

Wednesday's trial was, in part, an effort to test new defense concepts as the missile was launched from the shore rather than the Navy Aegis warships that have carried earlier versions of the projectile for several years, CNN reported.

The SM-3 interceptor is a defensive weapon the U.S. Navy uses to destroy short- to intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

If confirmed, it would mark the second unsuccessful test of the Raytheon missile within a year. The U.S. military had a failed SM-3 Block IIA test last year after a sailor on the destroyer John Paul Jones mistakenly triggered the missile's self-destruct mechanism.

　　

