LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Book with just one number -- with 23,249,425 digits -- sells out in Japan

1
2018-02-01 10:09Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Japanese publishing house Nanairosha's recent offering is a strange book that has become surprisingly popular.

The book, "The Biggest Prime Number in 2017", contains just one thing -- a newly discovered prime number that has broken the record for the largest ever found, coming in at a whopping 23,249,425 digits that covers the 791 pages in the book.

The number, the 50th prime number of its type to be discovered, is 2 to the power of 77,232,917 minus 1.

In just four days, some 1,500 copies of the book were sold and it is currently out of stock at Amazon.

As numbers get larger, prime numbers, which are divisible only by 1 and themselves, become difficult to find. They become further apart, and there's no pattern to their distribution.

Even the formula for finding the Mersenne prime numbers -- named after the 17th-century French monk who studied them, Marin Mersenne -- isn't a surefire method, it's simply a way to narrow down a likelier place to find them.

2 to the power of 77,232,917 minus 1 is the largest Mersenne prime number discovered so far, obtained by multiplying 2 to the power of 77,232,917, and then subtracting 1.

It was discovered late last year by Jonathan Pace, an American electrical engineer, through a software called the Great Internet Mersenne Prime Search, a collaborative project of volunteers to search for such figures.

Looking for a Mersenne prime is very difficult, just like searching for a needle in a haystack, said Jordan Ellenberg, a mathematics professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

It has made great contributions in the fields of computer science and mathematics. And because of the difficulties in finding them, the Mersenne primes appear mysterious and romantic.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.