Chinese delegation eyes men's short track speed skating medal in PyeongChang

Secretary general of the Chinese delegation, Ni Huizhong, said in Beijing on Wednesday that the men's short track speed skaters will show their power and win the gold medal in the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

The Chinese Olympic Committee announced on Wednesday that it will send an 82-athlete delegation to the PyeongChang Games slated for February 9-25.

"Though winter sports developed fast after China won the bid to host 2022 Winter Olympics, it is still difficult to seek a breakthrough in winning gold medals. China is still new to winter sports," Ni told Xinhua before the ceremony for the founding of the delegation.

Ni declined to make prediction in terms of medals, but he expected the Chinese athletes to make a breakthrough in the men's short track speed skating, where the previous best was a silver medal.

"Wu Dajing is a determined skater, aiming for the gold in the men's 500m. China is also a gold medal hopeful in the men's 5,000m relay. I think it's time for them to show their true power in PyeongChang," he said.

China has won nine gold medals in short track speed skating at the Winter Olympics. Two years ago, China brought home two golds, both in women's events, and three silvers four years ago at the Sochi Games.

"Apart from our strong sports like short track speed skating and figure skating pairs, freestyle aerials is also promising. To these athletes, confidence and courage is the most precious [thing]," Ni said.

China collected far less medals from the Winter Olympics than it reaped in the summer Olympic Games where it once topped the gold medal table in Beijing 2008. China did not win a winter Olympic title until the Salt Lake City Games in 2002. However the most populous country is getting started in winter sports.