LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Shanghai looks to attract more overseas tourists

1
2018-02-01 02:50Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Shanghai plans to improve tourist services to attract more overseas travelers, local tourism authorities said Wednesday.

In 2017, Shanghai welcomed 318 million domestic visitors and 8.7 million overseas tourists, according to the Shanghai Municipal Tourism Administration.

The city aims to attract 9 million overseas visitors in 2020, said Xu Weiwan, head of the administration.

From 2013 to 2017, the annual growth rate of the number of overseas visitors to Shanghai was 3.6 percent on average.

Xu said Shanghai would upgrade its public services for tourists. Tourists centers will be made more convenient for overseas travelers, and there will be more free Wifi for users, and services will be multi-lingual, he said.

According to the city's long-term plan, Shanghai aims to attract 14 million overseas visitors by 2035.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.