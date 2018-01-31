LINE

Society

Total lunar eclipse gives birth to red moon as January ends

2018-01-31
Stages of the January 31, 2018 super blue blood moon (weather permitting) (Photo/NASA)

Stages of the January 31, 2018 "super blue blood moon" (weather permitting) (Photo/NASA)

A red moon will grace the sky in most parts of China for over an hour during a total lunar eclipse on Wednesday night, according to the Beijing Planetarium.

The lunar eclipse, which is expected to begin at 7:48 p.m., will last for about five hours. As the moon passes into Earth's shadow, it will exhibit a reddish tinge as the sunlight is refracted while shining through Earth's atmosphere.

The red moon is expected to be visible between 8:51 p.m. and 10:08 p.m., lasting about one hour and 17 minutes.

The moon will also appear bigger as its orbit is near its closest point to Earth.

The last time a complete lunar eclipse occurred was September 28, 2015. The next lunar eclipse will happen on July 28.

　　

