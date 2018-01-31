LINE

60 arrested for trafficking Vietnamese women in SW China

2018-01-31

Railway police in southwest China have busted a cross-border human trafficking ring and rescued 17 abducted Vietnamese women, authorities in Yunnan Province announced Wednesday.

A total of 60 suspects have been arrested.

Police at a railway station in Yunnan identified a man and a woman holding tickets with non-matching ID numbers in February last year. The man confessed he had bought the Vietnamese woman in Yunnan's Hekou County.

Police later caught a Vietnamese suspect who provided information on a cross-border human trafficking gang that abducted and trafficked women from Vietnam to China. Police conduced investigations in Anhui, Jiangxi, and Henan provinces and busted the ring after an eight-month operation.

Investigation into the case continues.

　　

