Mainland spokesperson stresses punishment for national security violations

2018-01-31 15:46Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

A Chinese mainland spokesperson stressed that anyone who commits the crime of undermining national security will receive punishment.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a question at a press conference Wednesday about a Taiwan-related military spying case.

Two suspects from east China's Jiangsu Province have been charged with spying for Taiwan, according to a local procurator earlier this week.

They had been indicted by the Suzhou City Procuratorate, Ma said.

While answering another question about Taiwanese convict Lee Ming-che meeting his family, Ma said the prison would handle the issue after receiving the application.

"As far as I know, the prison has not been informed of the details of a trip by Lee's family," Ma said.

Lee was sentenced to five years in prison for "subverting state power" by a court in Hunan Province last year.

　　

