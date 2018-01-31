LINE

Another wartime bomb spotted in HK

2018-01-31 15:13CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Photo provided by Hong Kong police shows a World War II-era bomb discovered during construction work near the Hong Kong Convention Center, Jan. 27, 2018. (Photo provided to China News Service)

A worker on Wednesday found a wartime bomb at a construction site in Hong Kong's Wan Chai, the second of the same model as the one found on Saturday.

Police received a report at around 11:15 a.m. BJT and deployed a bomb disposal team to the site at the junction of Convention Avenue and Tonnochy Road.

Nearby areas have been cordoned off and disposal officers have been at the scene to examine the situation.

Last weekend, Hong Kong police carried out a disposal operation after a 450kg unexploded wartime bomb was unearthed at the same site.

World War II bomb defused in downtown Hong Kong

Police of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Sunday afternoon successfully defused a World War II bomb found in Wanchai district, downtown Hong Kong after a long-hour operation.

 

　　

