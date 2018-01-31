HKSAR gov't tells foreign organization, politicians not to interfere in HK affairs

China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government has told foreign organization and politicians not to interfere in Hong Kong affairs.

The HKSAR government made the comments on Tuesday in response to remarks by a foreign organization and politicians on the 2018 Hong Kong Legislative Council by-election.

A spokesman for the HKSAR government said the HKSAR government all along respects and safeguards the rights enjoyed by Hong Kong residents according to law.

And at the same time, the HKSAR government has a duty to implement and uphold the Basic Law and to ensure all elections will be conducted in accordance with the Basic Law and relevant electoral laws, the spokesman added.

The spokesman said decisions made by the Returning Officers are aimed at ensuring the Legislative Council by-election is held in strict accordance with the Basic Law and other applicable laws in an open, honest and fair manner.

A returning officer of the 2018 Legislative Council by-election of the HKSAR on Saturday disqualified a candidate's nomination as the candidate does not comply with the Legislative Council ordinance.

The candidate, Agnes Chow, is a member of a political organization in Hong Kong which incites separatism.

The HKSAR government has said it agrees to and supports the decision by the returning officer, adding the constitutional and legal status of the HKSAR is very clear. The Hong Kong Basic Law points out that the HKSAR is an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying reiterated on Tuesday that Hong Kong affairs are China's domestic affairs, pure and simple.

"China firmly opposes any interference by foreign governments, institutions and individuals in Hong Kong affairs," Hua stressed.

Since Hong Kong's return to the motherland in 1997, "one country, two systems," "Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong" and a high degree of autonomy have been effectively implemented, she said.

The European Union and Chris Patten, former British Governor of Hong Kong, had recently expressed their so-called concerns about Hong Kong's election and autonomy.