The demo result of 60th Grammy Award Show ratings reached to an all-time low, plunged 24 percent from last year.

The Sunday night' s ceremony is the lowest rated ever and the least watched since the 17.18 million who tuned in back in 2008,the American leading entertainment news website, Deadline reported Monday.

Overall, CBS snagged a 5.9 rating among adults 18-49 and 19.8 million viewers tune into watch musical supposedly biggest night while the rating was a 7.8 in metered market and 26.04 million viewers in last year in Los Angeles, which is the most watched performance since 2014.

Some analysts blamed the poorest rate since the CBS aired ceremony in 2009 to the night's highly-politicized stances that seemed to take up more airtime than the music, including a surprised cameo from former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and a "Jay for President" shout-out from Lamar in the front row.

"He (Donald Trump) had a longtime fear of being poisoned. One reason why he liked to eat at McDonald's. No one knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made," Clinton read from Fire and Fury for the Grammy's skit, triggering a fight back from President' s son Donald Trump Jr.at once.

The Fox News concluded that people who wanted to enjoy the music don't like singers to poke fun at Trump, saying "The viewers were seemingly turned off by the night's political antics."

Others argued there are more digital distribution is also one of the reasons.This kind of more than three-and-a half-hour-long show could be outdated in this digital media era, even though Sunday night's Grammy was the most watched primetime entertainment show since last year' s Oscars.

The 2017 Oscars, the third-least-watched of the 21st century, also went down 4 percent in viewership and 13 percent among adults 18-49 from what the 88th Academy Awards in 2016.

Meanwhile, the other award shows are also struggling with the ratings. The audience for the Emmy Awards broadcast fell 35 percent from 2013 to 2017, while The MTV Video Music Awards lost nearly half its audience in the last few years.