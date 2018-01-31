U.S. President delivers State of Union address in Washington D.C.

U.S. President Donald Trump(L) delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., the United States, Jan. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Trump calls for bipartisanship over immigration reform

Trump said that his administration had met with both Democrats and Republicans to craft a bipartisan approach to immigration reform, adding that both chambers of Congress will vote on a package over the next few weeks.

Trump vows to continue fight until IS defeat

U.S. President Donald Trump said in his first State of the Union address on Tuesday that the United States would continue fighting the Islamic State (IS) until the radical group is defeated.

Trump asks to end defense sequester

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Congress to end what he called "dangerous defense sequester" and fully fund the U.S. military, when delivering his maiden State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Trump asks Congress to fully fund U.S. military

Trump demands U.S. foreign assistance money 'only go to friends of America's'

U.S. President Donald Trump asked Congress to pass a legislation to "help ensure American foreign-assistance dollars always serve American interests, and only go to friends of America" in his first State of the Union address Tuesday.

Trump to keep open detention facilities at Guantanamo Bay

U.S. President Donald Trump said in his first State of the Union address on Tuesday that he had signed an order to reexamine the U.S. military detention policy and to keep open the detention facilities at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.