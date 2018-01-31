CPC delegation concludes visit to Britain

A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has wrapped up a four-day visit to Britain with an agenda to brief on the 19th CPC National Congress.

The delegation led by Wang Xiaohui, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and executive vice director of the Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee, started the visit on Saturday.

Wang met respectively with deputy speaker of the House of Commons,Lindsay Harvey Hoyle of the Labor Party, and with Alec Shelbrooke, a Conservative Party politician.

On the delegation agenda was also a symposium on the 19th CPC National Congress hosted by Great Britain China Centre, and the 48 Group Club.

In discussions with British academic, business and media figures, Wang expounded on the key guidelines for China's future policies proposed at the 19th CPC National Congress held in last October, as well as China's policies relevant to Britain.