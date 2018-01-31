LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sports

Shanghai SIPG, Tianjin Quanjian into group stage of 2018 AFC Champions League

1
2018-01-31 13:20Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Oscar (L) of China's Shanghai SIPG FC vies with Piyaphon Phanichakul of Thailand's Chiangrai United during their AFC Champions League qualification match in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 30, 2018. Shanghai SIPG FC won 1-0. (Xinhua/Fan Jun)

Oscar (L) of China's Shanghai SIPG FC vies with Piyaphon Phanichakul of Thailand's Chiangrai United during their AFC Champions League qualification match in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 30, 2018. Shanghai SIPG FC won 1-0. (Xinhua/Fan Jun)

Chinese Super League (CSL) powerhouse Shanghai SIPG as well as Tianjin Quanjian secured their places in the group stage of the 2018 AFC Champions League.

Yu Hai scored the only goal of the game as last year's semifinalists Shanghai SIPG secured their third successive appearance in the AFC Champions League following a 1-0 victory Tuesday night over Thailand's Chiangrai United in Tuesday's playoff round.

Tianjin Quanjian overcame Phillipines' Ceres Negros FC 2-0 in Tianjin. The hosts took the lead after 18 minutes, as Anthony Modeste towered the ball above the visitors' defence to smash home a powerful header. The home side's second goal involved all three of Tianjin Quanjian's international stars, with Axel Witsel's header in midfield finding Alexandre Pato who expertly cushioned the ball over the top of the Ceres-Negros defence to play in Modeste, who made no mistake with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Four CSL clubs will compete in the 2018 AFC Champions League group stage, namely Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua, Shanghai SIPG and Tianjin Quanjian.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.