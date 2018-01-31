Trump asks to end defense sequester

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Congress to end what he called "dangerous defense sequester" and fully fund the U.S. military, when delivering his maiden State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

While calling for efforts to modernize and rebuild the nuclear arsenal, Trump said the country hopefully never has to use it, but makes it capable of deterring "any acts of aggression."

"Perhaps someday in the future there will be a magical moment when the countries of the world will get together to eliminate their nuclear weapons," Trump said. "Unfortunately, we are not there yet."