Fight against HK separatism urged

Fighting against "Hong Kong independence" is one of the most important missions of the central government's liaison office in the city, the office's chief said on Tuesday.

Wang Zhimin, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, made the statement in the Chinese language Bauhinia Magazine.

The article came out after a separatist contender was disqualified by the city's election authorities from standing in the city's Legislative Council by-election on the grounds that her behavior failed to uphold the Basic Law - Hong Kong's constitutional document.

Wang also pledged that his office would give full support to the SAR government in establishing sound and effective mechanisms to safeguard national sovereignty, safety and development.

Wang attributed the emphasis to President Xi Jinping's remarks made during his inspection visit to the SAR in July. Xi noted that Hong Kong should enhance its mechanisms in preserving national sovereignty, safety and development.

The "one country, two systems" principle, a pioneer concept in China's history, might inevitability encounter challenges while evolving, Wang concluded.

In addition to unswervingly upholding the principle, the office would also follow the new requirements on practicing the principle, which were laid out by Xi in his report to the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and serve strictly in accordance with the national Constitution and the Basic Law, Wang added.

Meanwhile, Wang noted the office would also continue to support Hong Kong integrating into the national development program, while committing to the policy of Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong with patriots playing the principal role, in a bid to allow compatriots in Hong Kong to share both the historic responsibility of national rejuvenation and the pride of a strong and prosperous China.

He also pledged to create an enhanced sense of participation, gain and happiness among the city's youth while upholding the foundation of one country and utilizing the benefits of two systems.