China, Armenia discuss future trade collaborations

During his meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong on Tuesday, Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said his country was keen on further activating and expanding cooperation with Chinese investors, according to a statement issued by the Armenian government.

"I am confident that our joint work will reinvigorate the expansion of Chinese capital in the Armenian economy," Karapetyan said while highlighting the consistent development of economic cooperation between the two nations.

"We have good opportunities for the development of mutual relations. The trade turnover between our countries grew by 34.5 percent from January through November of 2017. This is good dynamics for bolstering bilateral links," Tian said, according to the statement. He cited Armenia's economic indicators of 2017 as favorable conditions for new successful ventures and expansion of economic ties.

The ambassador also informed the prime minister that China was willing to strengthen and expand cooperation with Armenia within the frameworks of specific projects. China has allocated 15 million U.S. dollars for the construction of a Chinese language school in Yerevan and the country will remain committed to replenishing the numbers of Armenia's ambulance vehicles, Tian reiterated.

The two sides have also discussed a range of issues regarding cooperation in the fields of agricultural products and processing, information technologies, construction, tourism and other areas.