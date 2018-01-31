Expo highlights China's intangible heritage

Paper cutting, shadow puppets and sugar figurines are among the intangible cultural heritage presented at an ongoing expo in northwest China.

The tourism expo is being held in Longde County, in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. It is the first expo to display the intangible cultural heritage of five provincial-level regions.

Artisans from Shaanxi, Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, Gansu and Qinghai are displaying their craftsmanship at the expo, aimed at allowing the public to appreciate the charm of intangible cultural heritage up close.

Lectures, shows and auctions will be held at the expo, which will run until March 2.