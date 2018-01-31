LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China intercepts exotic reptiles

1
2018-01-31 10:44Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Customs authorities in east China have intercepted a reptile species, which carries highly contagious bacteria that could severely damage forests and agriculture in China.

The five-lined skinks, or plestiodon fasciatus, a species of lizard, were discovered in ash wood containers imported from the United States to Jiaxing, in Zhejiang Province, according to the provincial Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau.

It is the first time the species has been intercepted in China.

Five-lined skinks mainly reside in North America. The lizards live on insects, and can survive in the wild for up to six years.

The intercepted lizards have been confirmed as carrying a variety of bacteria. Anyone with close contact with the reptiles may develop skin diseases. Authorities said that the species could severely undermine the local environment if they had escaped.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.