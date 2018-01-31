China to stage production of 'Thais' in February, with Placido Domingo performing

A Chinese production of Jules Massenet's opera "Thais" will make its debut on Feb. 2, according to the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA).

Spanish tenor Placido Domingo will perform in the opera, which will be staged at the NCPA in Beijing until Feb. 6, according to the NCPA.

The opera tells the story of a young monk, Athanael, who saves the beautiful Thais from hedonism, while the monk becomes degenerate and sinks into carnal desire for Thais.

Composed by Jules Massenet, the opera was adapted from the novel by the same name, which helped Anatole France win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1921.