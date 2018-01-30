Chinese foreign minister outlines China's diplomacy in 2018

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Tuesday outlined China's diplomacy in 2018 at the New Year Reception.

Addressing foreign diplomats to China, Wang said China would further promote the Belt and Road construction in the new year, and implement the consensus reached at the first Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, held in Beijing in May 2017.

China will make good preparations for hosting a series of diplomatic events such as the annual meeting of the Boao Forum for Asia, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and the summit of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, he said.

"China will deepen its global partnership network in 2018, and is committed to building a major-country framework featuring stability and balanced development," Wang said.

He said the country would also cement friendship and cooperation with neighboring countries and cooperation with vast developing countries.

"China will continue to play a constructive role in resolving regional hotspot issues, and promote settling disputes and conflicts through dialogues and consultation," he added.

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi attended the reception, together with more than 400 participants from foreign diplomatic missions to China and various Chinese departments.