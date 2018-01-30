LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Chinese foreign minister outlines China's diplomacy in 2018

1
2018-01-30 23:52Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Tuesday outlined China's diplomacy in 2018 at the New Year Reception.

Addressing foreign diplomats to China, Wang said China would further promote the Belt and Road construction in the new year, and implement the consensus reached at the first Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, held in Beijing in May 2017.

China will make good preparations for hosting a series of diplomatic events such as the annual meeting of the Boao Forum for Asia, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and the summit of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, he said.

"China will deepen its global partnership network in 2018, and is committed to building a major-country framework featuring stability and balanced development," Wang said.

He said the country would also cement friendship and cooperation with neighboring countries and cooperation with vast developing countries.

"China will continue to play a constructive role in resolving regional hotspot issues, and promote settling disputes and conflicts through dialogues and consultation," he added.

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi attended the reception, together with more than 400 participants from foreign diplomatic missions to China and various Chinese departments.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.