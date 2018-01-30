Workers sweep snow on dangerous cliff

A worker sweeps snow on a treacherous walkway along cliffs on the Huashan Mountain, a scenic spot in Northwest China's Shaanxi province. (Photo/Screenshot from Pear Video)

Workers sweep snow on an extremely narrow and treacherous walkway along cliffs on the Huashan Mountain, a scenic spot in Northwest China's Shaanxi province.

They use broom and shovel to clean snow on the famous Chang Kong Cliff Road. Their hair-raising work means they could be called "the most dangerous snow sweepers".

The walkway, dubbed the most dangerous path on the mountain, was forced to close after a heavy snowfall. So workers began clearing the route.

Zhang Dongdong, a worker, said, "We have been here for a long time, so we are familiar with the conditions. We fasten the safety rope first to ensure our safety. Then we put on the earmuffs and hat."

It takes more than an hour to clear the path. But Zhang and his co-workers enjoy the view when cleaning.

The mountain is well-known for its sheer cliffs and plunging ravines and is one of the most dangerous mountains in China for climbers.