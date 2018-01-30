LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Workers sweep snow on dangerous cliff

1
2018-01-30 15:06chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
A worker sweeps snow on a treacherous walkway along cliffs on the Huashan Mountain, a scenic spot in Northwest China's Shaanxi province. (Photo/Screenshot from Pear Video)

A worker sweeps snow on a treacherous walkway along cliffs on the Huashan Mountain, a scenic spot in Northwest China's Shaanxi province. (Photo/Screenshot from Pear Video)

Workers sweep snow on an extremely narrow and treacherous walkway along cliffs on the Huashan Mountain, a scenic spot in Northwest China's Shaanxi province.

They use broom and shovel to clean snow on the famous Chang Kong Cliff Road. Their hair-raising work means they could be called "the most dangerous snow sweepers".

The walkway, dubbed the most dangerous path on the mountain, was forced to close after a heavy snowfall. So workers began clearing the route.

Zhang Dongdong, a worker, said, "We have been here for a long time, so we are familiar with the conditions. We fasten the safety rope first to ensure our safety. Then we put on the earmuffs and hat."

It takes more than an hour to clear the path. But Zhang and his co-workers enjoy the view when cleaning.

The mountain is well-known for its sheer cliffs and plunging ravines and is one of the most dangerous mountains in China for climbers.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.