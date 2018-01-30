Washington says Russia's intercept of U.S. navy plane 'unsafe'

The U.S. State Department said Monday that a Russian SU-27 engaged in an "unsafe interaction" with a U.S. EP-3 aircraft in the international airspace over the Black Sea earlier on the same day.

The United States notes "with the highest level of concern" the latest incident of "unsafe" Russian military practices, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

In the statement, Nauert criticized the Russian side for "flagrantly violating existing agreements and international law" and risking a mid-air collision, saying the incident "is but the latest example of Russian military activities disregarding international norms and agreements."

She added that the U.S. Naval Forces Europe has confirmed that the Russian pilot was close to within 5 feet (1.5 meters) and crossed directly in front of the EP-3's flight path.

"We call on Russia to cease these unsafe actions that increase the risk of miscalculation, danger to aircrew on both sides, and midair collisions," Nauert said.

However, the encounter was first reported by Russia's RIA news agency on Monday, which cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying that the Russian fighter jet intercepted a U.S. Navy EP-3E Aries II and prevented it from violating the Russian airspace.

"The Russian Su-27 fighter jet conducted the entire flight in strict accordance with international rules of the use of airspace. No extraordinary situations occurred during the intercept," the ministry said in a statement, denying allegations of "unsafe" maneuvers.

"After the surveillance plane of the U.S. Navy had changed its course to move away from the border, the SU-27 returned to its base," it added, defending its rights to launch military operations over the neutral waters.

Russia and the United States have exchanged words several times over the last year about mid-air encounters between the two countries' planes, including above the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea.