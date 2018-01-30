Free hot dishes offered for workers in Chinese cities

(Photo/CGTN)

Heavy snow and ice continued to affect central and eastern parts of China.

But the cold wave hasn't prevented acts of kindness from people across the country.

Stories to warm the heart have been spreading across social media amidst the extreme weather. Here are some of them.

In Shenyang, a hardworking sanitation worker had his picture taken with ice on his eyelashes. Amidst the bitter cold, he still works hard for a cleaner environment for the city.

For the sanitation workers in Nanjing, social workers serve free hot gruel to make them warmer during their work.

At a housing estate in Guangzhou, a cup of hot ginger tea from the property company would be the best morning greeting for the residents.

One of the citizens in Yongjia secretly ordered hot tea delivery for the police, who were working during a frosty midnight to guide traffic in the city.

Working in the city, migrant workers do not easily feel warmth from their families as they are a long way from home.

But in Hefei, free hot congee for them might make them a bit warmer in the cold weather.

Delivery men are working outdoors, riding through the wind and snow to make sure the hot dishes get to the customers in time.

But those delivery men in Wuhan can get free lunch while they are working. The hot meal might give them more energy in delivering hot food.