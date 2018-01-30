Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 looks for new logo

The Hangzhou Organizing Committee for the 2022 Asian Games is asking for design proposals from all over the world for the Games' logo.

"The design should not only show the Olympic spirit, but also express the culture and value of China and Hangzhou. The emblem should be very encouraging, cohesive and beautiful to adapt to a television broadcast," the committee said.

Olympic swimming champion Luo Xuejuan, an image ambassador for Hangzhou's bid, read the invitation at the ceremony on Monday.

"The design should excavate the cultural and sports resource of Asia and China to combine creativity, artistry and national character perfectly," Luo said.

The key words for the design are "green", "frugality", "intelligence" and "civilized".

The submission deadline is March 31 and the winning bid will receive 120,000 RMB (about 18,780 US dollars).