Strict Party governance should be deepened: CCDI official

1
2018-01-30 13:52Xinhua

Strict Party governance should be deepened in China's central bank system, an official with the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said on the CCDI website on Tuesday.

"The work of the central bank is closely related to national security and interests, the people's interests, as well as the CPC's ruling foundation," said Xu Jia'ai, a senior CCDI inspector.

"Any selfish action for personal reasons in the work of the central bank is not just picking or stealing, but tearing at the fabric of our nation," Xu said.

Xu noted major risks in the financial sector, including weakness in supervision, unlicensed operation and illegal fundraising, which have posed great losses to the people.

"A lack of strict Party governance led to these problems," Xu said, stressing that unremitting efforts must be paid to strengthen Party construction and tighten supervision within the Party.

According to a communique adopted at a plenary session of the CCDI, the Party pledged to fight corruption in the selection and appointment of officials, government approval and supervision, resource exploitation, finance, and other key areas prone to corruption.

　　

