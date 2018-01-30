Chaoyang police thank citizen crime fighters for tipoffs

Police in Beijing's Chaoyang district thanked 1,300 representatives of local residents over the weekend for helping to fight crime.

Community cadres, floating population administrators and volunteers attended a meeting with police and sang a song called Chaoyang Residents on Sunday afternoon.

By the end of 2017, more than 140,000 residents had registered using their real names with an Chaoyang police app that allows the public to report suspicious activity. Users can post text, photos and videos on the app.

Nearly half of users actively interact with the district police, offering nearly 20,000 leads a month, according to official statistics. Most tipoffs are related to electric bicycle theft, pickpocketing and drug crime.

Chaoyang police received more than 8,300 leads last year, which helped solve 370 cases, detain more than 250 people and eliminate over 390 potential security risks, Beijing News reported.