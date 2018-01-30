LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sports

Ultra-runner Bai to take on epic Pole-to-Pole challenge

1
2018-01-30 13:33China Daily Editor: Gu Mengxi ECNS App Download

Chinese ultra-runner Bai Bin, 48, has unveiled plans to run from the South Pole to the North Pole, covering a distance of approximately 24,000 kilometers in around 300 days.

Bai, a native of Guizhou province and a 17-year veteran of the grueling sport, told a media conference in Beijing that the Pole-to-Pole challenge is the most important of his life.

Bai will leave Beijing on Feb 25 for China's Changcheng (Great Wall) Station in Antarctica. He will start running on March 2, crossing 65 cities in 13 countries - Chile, Argentina, Peru, Ecuador, Columbia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Bai made history in 2011 when he ran over 10,000 kilometers across six countries and regions in 150 days.

"I run 70-80 kilometers in daily training, and I am confident of making it this time," Bai told Xinhua.

"I hope more people will love this sport," he added.

He also revealed that the expedition will form the basis of a number of kinetics and psychology studies as part of research into running and human endurance.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.