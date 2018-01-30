Feng, Lin light up women's game

Li Haotong's win in Dubai wasn't the only highlight for Chinese golfers on the weekend.

Women's world No 1 Feng Shanshan maintained her top ranking by finishing third at the LPGA season-opening Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic.

In 2012 Feng became the first Chinese golfer, male or female, to win a major when she captured the LPGA Championship, and in 2016 she won a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics.

Although Feng failed to clinch the Bahamas title, her poised performance secured her top ranking for an 11th consecutive week and increased her points advantage over world No 2 Park Sung-hyun of South Korea.

"I am very lucky to be the world No 1," said Feng, who took over top spot in November and won the Best Breakthrough of the Year honor at the nation's annual Sports Awards, marking the first time a Chinese golfer won it.

"The award is not only for me, it is also a great honor and a positive sign for Chinese golf. There must be more golf talent coming up from China in the future."

The Bahamas tournament was shortened to 54 holes because of winds gusting to 45 mph.

With the help of floodlights during the final round at Paradise Island's Ocean's Club, Brittany Lincicome of the US birdied four of the last five holes to shoot 7-under 66 for a 12-under total of 207 that sealed a two-stroke victory over Wie Ling Hsu of Chinese Taipei.

Meanwhile, at the ALPG Ballarat Icons Pro-am in Victoria, Australia, China's Lin Xiyu started her season in style by defeating Lydia Hall of Wales in a sudden-death playoff.

"This is a great boost to start the year with a win. I have been working hard in the offseason and it feels good to play well in the first round of the year," said the 21-year-old Lin.