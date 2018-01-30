LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Shanghai's annual bonus ranks highest in China

1
2018-01-30 13:21Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

A new survey shows that the nationwide per capita year-end bonus for company workers in 2017 is 7,278 yuan ($1,139), which is actually less compared with 2016. In Shanghai, the figure is 11,913 yuan, exceeding Beijing and taking the lead in China.

Ningbo has also surpassed Beijing with 10,450 yuan, followed by Beijing at third with 10,216 yuan, Laodong Daily reported Monday.

In China, cash is the most conventional way to reward hard-working employees, followed by stock options, to improve company loyalty. Material objects are the third most-popular form used by businesses to show their appreciation to employees.

Analysis also indicates that an employee's satisfaction of their year-end bonuses is inversely proportional to the length of their service in the company. Data reveals that new employees who have worked for only one year are most satisfied with their award while long-term employees gradually become less satisfied.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.