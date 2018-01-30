Top procuratorate reviews cases of former electrical appliances, retail tycoons

The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Monday it has set up teams to look into the criminal cases of Gu Chujun and Zhang Wenzhong, former chairmen of an electrical appliances maker and a retailer, respectively, after the Supreme People's Court (SPC) announced a retrial last month.

Two teams of SPP prosecutors have started their work and promised to provide objective opinions based on facts, the SPP said.

The top court of China announced earlier that the retrial of Gu, former chairman of Guangdong Kelon Electrical Holdings, a maker of refrigerators and air conditioners, will be heard by the SPC first circuit court.

Gu was arrested in 2005. A final court ruling by Guangdong Higher People's Court in 2009 sentenced him to 10 years in prison for falsifying and withholding information and embezzlement. He was also fined 6.8 million yuan (about 1.07 million U.S. dollars).

In September 2012, after serving his term in prison, Gu filed a petition to the SPC.

The SPC sent his case to the Guangdong Higher People's Court for investigation in 2013. During the investigation, Gu continued to petition the top court.

The SPC said that it reviewed Gu's case and believed he was eligible for a retrial according to China's criminal procedure law.

Gu's case was granted a retrial under article 242 of China's Criminal Procedure Law, which states that retrial may be granted if the original ruling was based on insufficient, illegal or contradictory evidence, or that the application of law was inappropriate.