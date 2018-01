Wang Qishan was elected as deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), the country's top legislature. He is one of the 118 deputies elected on Monday from Central China's Hunan province.

Wang was head of the anti-corruption body of Communist Party of China, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, before Zhao Leji took over in October.

The NPC is scheduled to convene its annual plenary session in early March.