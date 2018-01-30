Company staff face legal action over video spoof of patriotic song

(Photo/cnr.cn)

The descendants of the composers of a famous patriotic song have vowed to take legal action against a group of company employees who made a video spoof of it which subsequently went viral.

The Yellow River Cantata became a household song during World War II that inspired the Chinese people to stand up against Japanese aggression. The employees showed the video spoof at their annual meeting, which later made it onto major Chinese video sharing platforms.

In the video, the original lyrics "The wind is roaring, the horses are roaring, the Yellow River is howling" are replaced by "Annual bonus, annual bonus, we are howling for it!" China National Radio reported. The video gathered more than 9.4 million clicks on the Tencent video website as of Sunday.

"The song used to be sung with tears…. These people do not have the Chinese people's backbone," Xian Nina, daughter of the song's composer Xian Xinhai, told media.

"We will take legal measures to stop them from damaging the song in the future," said Zhang Andong, son of the lyricist Guang Weiran.

Chen Yong, a Wuhan-based cultural scholar who specializes in war studies, told the media, "It has brought about nothing but a negative impact on society. Chinese classics, especially inspirational works during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, should absolutely not be distorted."

An opinion piece published by the People's Daily on Sunday also criticized the parody.

The Yellow River Cantata depicts the determination and perseverance of Chinese people in their grueling fight against Japanese aggression, read the article.

To mock such a masterpiece is to blaspheme against history, the article added.

The video was withdrawn from websites as of press time.