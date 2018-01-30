LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Trump's SOTU address to cover immigration, trade

1
2018-01-30 09:21Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that his State of the Union (SOTU) address, slated on Tuesday night, will cover "a lot of territory," including immigration and trade.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he'll talk about what he touted as "great success" of the stock market and tax cuts passed late last year.

"It's a big speech -- an important speech," the president said.

Trump said he will make push on immigration policies, while calling for bipartisanship as "the Republicans really don't have the votes to get it done in any other way."

His remarks will come amid tough negations between Democrats and Republicans over the fate of so-called Dreamers, recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a program that shields them from deportation but was terminated by Trump last year.

An impasse between bipartisan lawmakers over this issue led to a government shutdown earlier this month and could cause another in coming weeks if their divide remains unresolved.

On Monday, Trump also stressed that his speech would focus on trade. "We have to have reciprocal trade," Trump said. "It's not a one-way deal anymore."

He made a similar argument at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last week, where he declared that he would "always put America first."

According to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on the speech, the president is expected to touch upon several other policy areas, such as infrastructure and national security.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.