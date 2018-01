Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

President Xi Jinping has appointed seven new ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, said a statement by the national legislature Monday.

Liu Jingsong was appointed ambassador to Afghanistan, replacing Yao Jing.

Cheng Xueyuan was appointed ambassador to Sri Lanka, replacing Yi Xianliang.

Huang Xilian was appointed ambassador to ASEAN, replacing Xu Bu.

Xu Bu was appointed ambassador to Chile, replacing Li Baorong.

Li Chao was appointed ambassador to Estonia, replacing Qu Zhe.

Qian Bo was appointed ambassador to Fiji, replacing Zhang Ping.

Yan Xiusheng was appointed ambassador to Barbados, replacing Wang Ke.