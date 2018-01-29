LINE

List of winners in major categories of 2018 Grammy Awards

2018-01-29 Xinhua

The 2018 Grammy Awards concluded on Sunday night in New York City with U.S. singer Bruno Mars winning all six awards that he was nominated for.

Here is a list of winners in major categories of the 60th Grammy Awards:

-- Album of The Year: Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"

-- Record of The Year: Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"

-- Song of The Year: Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

-- Best R&B Album: Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"

-- Best R&B Song: Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

-- Best R&B Performance: Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

-- Pop Solo Performance: Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"

-- Best New Artist: Alessia Cara

-- Best Pop Vocal Album: Ed Sheeran, "Divide"

-- Best Country Song: Chris Stapleton, "Broken Halos"

-- Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: "La La Land"

-- Best Rap Song: Kendrick Lamar, "Humble"

-- Best Urban Contemporary Album: The Weekend, "Starboy"

-- Best Rock Album: The War on Drugs, "A Deeper Understanding"

-- Best Rock Performance: Leonard Cohen, "You Want it Darker"

A Grammy Award is an award presented by The Recording Academy to recognize achievements in the mainly English language music industry.

　　

