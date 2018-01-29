List of winners in major categories of 2018 Grammy Awards

The 2018 Grammy Awards concluded on Sunday night in New York City with U.S. singer Bruno Mars winning all six awards that he was nominated for.

Here is a list of winners in major categories of the 60th Grammy Awards:

-- Album of The Year: Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"

-- Record of The Year: Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"

-- Song of The Year: Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

-- Best R&B Album: Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"

-- Best R&B Song: Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

-- Best R&B Performance: Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

-- Pop Solo Performance: Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"

-- Best New Artist: Alessia Cara

-- Best Pop Vocal Album: Ed Sheeran, "Divide"

-- Best Country Song: Chris Stapleton, "Broken Halos"

-- Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: "La La Land"

-- Best Rap Song: Kendrick Lamar, "Humble"

-- Best Urban Contemporary Album: The Weekend, "Starboy"

-- Best Rock Album: The War on Drugs, "A Deeper Understanding"

-- Best Rock Performance: Leonard Cohen, "You Want it Darker"

A Grammy Award is an award presented by The Recording Academy to recognize achievements in the mainly English language music industry.