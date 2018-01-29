China's legislature discusses Constitution revision

Zhang Dejiang (4th L), chairman of the 12th National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the 32nd meeting of the 12th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 29, 2018. Entrusted by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Li Zhanshu (3rd R), member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, briefed lawmakers about a proposal of the CPC Central Committee on the revision to the Constitution. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

The National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee convened Monday to discuss amending the Constitution.

Zhang Dejiang, chairman of the 12th NPC Standing Committee, presided over the meeting.

Entrusted by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Li Zhanshu, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, briefed lawmakers about a proposed revision.

At its second plenary session earlier this month, the 19th CPC Central Committee adopted the proposal.

"Major theoretical achievements, principles and policies adopted at the 19th CPC National Congress, particularly Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, should be incorporated into the upcoming revision to the Constitution," said Li, also deputy head of a group working on the revision. "We should keep pace with the times and improve the Constitution while maintaining its consistency, stability and authority."

In 1982, the fifth NPC adopted the present Constitution, which was amended in 1988, 1993, 1999 and 2004.

"The Constitution has been proven good legislation that fits in China's reality and meets demands of the times," Li said.

Lawmakers also reviewed a motion about the first session of the 13th NPC and a number of official appointments and dismissals.

On Monday afternoon, chairman and vice chairpersons also met and heard a report on lawmakers' discussions, a motion to review a draft revision to the Constitution and the draft itself. The meeting was presided over by Zhang.

They agreed to review these documents and make further revisions, before deciding at their next meeting whether to put them for vote.