Hillary Clinton makes surprise appearance at Grammys reading controversial book on Trump

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance Sunday at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards during a reading of the best selling book "Fire and Fury" which details U.S. President Donald Trump's first year in office.

"He had a longtime fear of being poisoned -- one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald's. No one knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made," read Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, in a pre-taped segment for the Grammys awarding ceremony held at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Sunday evening.

Following her reading, Grammys host James Corden entered the scene, exclaiming "That's it -- that's the one!"

"You think so?" Clinton replied. "The Grammy's in the bag?"

"In the bag!" Corden said.

The star-studded crowd burst into loud applause following the segment.

American singer John Legend, record producer DJ Khaled and rapper Cardi B all took a turn at reading lines from Michael Wolff's controversial book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" released earlier this month.

However, the political moment at the music award ceremony was not appreciated by all. Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and a Republican, was among those who were not pleased with the comedy bit.

"I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it," Haley tweeted Sunday. "Don't ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it."

Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, also tweeted about the moment. "Getting to read a fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency," he wrote.

He later added, "The more Hillary goes on television the more the American people realize how awesome it is to have realDonaldTrump (President Trump) in office."

Wolff's book has sold more than 1.7 million copies since its release some three weeks ago, said its publisher. Trump has called the controversial tell-all about the his administration "fiction" and its author, Michael Wolff, a "fraud."